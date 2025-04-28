Bloomberg’s Javier Blas reports that, prior to Monday’s blackout hitting, Spain’s grid was generating power mainly with wind and solar, and very little spinning baseload generation, which in Spain is mainly provided by natural gas. At the moment the blackout occurred, wind/solar accounted for 78% of all active generation, nuclear another 11.7%, and natural gas just 3.37%.

Share

Take a look:

So now, as of about 3:40 p.m. in Spain, grid operators are in a race against the sun, trying to spin up as much gas generation as they possibly can before the setting sun, along with its dying winds, shuts down 3/4ths of the grid’s active generation.

Holy crap, what a cluster.

Meanwhile, one Spanish power company, Red Electrica, said it would take 6 to 10 hours to restore power in some parts of the country.

Skynews is reporting that officials are now blaming the outages on a “rare atmosperic phenomenon”:

Here are some details provided by REN, Portugals grid operator:

The most disturbing aspect of that obviously is the speculation that restoring power could take as long as a week. Yikes.

Portugal’s PM denies any indications of a cyberattack, refuting earlier rumors that the Russians (because of course it must be the left’s favorite boogeyman) were behind such an attack:

I may have more updates as the day goes along.

That is all for now.