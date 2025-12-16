David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
3h

Biden’s EV mandates were and are unethical and immoral as they promote taxpayer subsidies that are “financially supporting” countries like China and Africa, that supply the lithium and cobalt for EV batteries, that lack sufficient labor laws and environmental regulations, to continue humanity atrocities against their people with yellow, brown, and black skin, and environmental degradation in those developing countries, for the exotic minerals and metals to make EV batteries, JUST so net-zero ideologists can go “green”!

In addition, Biden wanted to rid the world of fossil fuels, but he never identified his backup plan to keep the militaries operating, and to keep the 50,000 merchant ships moving around the world’s oceans, and the 50,000 jets traversing the world’s airways, and the energy needs to support the space program launches. Without a backup to crude oil, ridding the world of fossil fuels may be the greatest threat to the world’s 8 billion resulting in of fatalities from diseases, malnutrition and weather-related deaths trying to live without the more than 6,000 products currently benefiting society.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Any Thinking Person's avatar
Any Thinking Person
3h

Absolutely. What's the old adage about feeding the shark hoping it will eat you last?!?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture