Monday’s announcement by Ford CEO Jim Farley that his company would be forced to take “special charges” totaling $19.5 billion as it tries to unwind its incredibly unwise investments in expensive EVs like the Ford F150 Lightning represents a stunning admission of just how ruinously wrong-headed the energy policies of the Biden autopen presidency really were. Farley did his best to put a positive face on all the carnage, but the damage is undeniable huge, and recovery will be long and hard to pull off.

Share

Worse, many analysts are predicting that this is just the tip of the iceberg for the venerable car company. And no one should think Ford will stand alone in taking it on the chin for its decisions to fall hard for Biden’s siren song of huge, lasting subsidies running as far as the eye could see.

It isn’t as if this weren’t all totally predictable: In looking back over my writings on the subject for the Daily Caller, I easily foresaw the financial fiasco building in the domestic auto industry. And I was far from alone, as strong analysts like Robert Bryce and others were right there with me.

So, for your reading enjoyment, I thought I’d repost several - but far from all - of the dozen or so stories I’ve written on this topic at the Caller since early 2023. Enjoy.

Automakers Are Calling Out Biden’s EV Fantasy

David Blackmon

July 01, 2023 9:12 AM ET

The Biden administration is getting significant pushback from auto industry representatives over its anticipated tightening of EPA rules governing tailpipe emissions. In a draft memo leaked this week, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation (AAI) refers to the proposed standards as being “neither reasonable nor achievable in the timeframe provided.”

Honestly, that describes pretty much the entire energy/environment agenda of this presidency. Specific to this latest EPA crackdown, AAI — which represents most EV makers in the U.S. other than Tesla — notes that the “proposed rules effectively assume that everything ‘will go perfectly’ in the transformation to EVs between now and 2032. The agency unrealistically assumes, for example, an over-abundance of battery critical mineral mines, critical mineral processing capacity and battery component, cell and pack production facilities lead to continued battery price reductions. The recently released Q1 2023 Get Connected EV report shows how China dominates those areas.” (RELATED: THOMAS PYLE: Biden Bends The Knee To Radical Climate Activists Yet Again)

For electric vehicles (EVs), this issue of critical mineral supplies is the key to everything. The main reason why EVs weigh so much more than gas and diesel powered cars is the prodigious amount of critical energy minerals that go into the making of the lithium-ion batteries that power them. The minerals required include lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite, all of which are recovered via hard rock mining operations.

But the U.S. and other countries in North America and Europe made a collective decision to essentially farm out the business of hard rock mining to developing nations and the processing of them to China in the 1980s as part of the environmental priorities of that time. As a result, most supply chains for these and other key energy minerals are under control of the communist Chinese government.

Obviously, that is not a situation that promotes a high degree of energy security, either for the automakers or the United States. In June 2021, President Biden seemed to recognize this issue and promised his regime would mount a “whole of government” approach to developing necessary mining capacity and supply chains in alliance with friendly countries outside of China. But progress from this initiative has been predictably plodding and modest, leaving U.S. automakers increasingly stuck with a raft of new mandates and timelines they increasingly fear they will be unable to fulfill. (RELATED: DAVID BLACKMON: The Head Of BlackRock Is ‘Ashamed’ Of ESG? Give Me A Break)

In its memo, AAI refers to the proposed EPA regulation as a “de facto EV mandate,” a description the Biden government frankly admits is correct. EPA itself says the regulation is designed to effectively mandate that EVs make up fully 2/3rds of all cars made in the U.S. by 2032, just 9 years from now. This compares to EVS making up less than 6% of U.S.-manufactured autos in 2022.

AAI points to several other unrealistic assumptions EPA makes in its proposal. One such assumption holds that government will continue to expand consumer subsidies to the point where their benefits will exceed the cost of the battery, i.e., that making and installing the batteries will essentially cost automakers nothing. “These assumptions are not realistic,” AAI responds.

AAI points out further that, while developing this “de facto mandate” for EV manufacturing in the U.S., the EPA “proposes NO requirements to ensure that charging and refueling infrastructure will be available at homes, businesses, public event venues, highway corridors, transportation hubs or other public locations.”

While it is outside the scope of AAI’s comments, it should also be noted that the suite of subsidies in last year’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) also do not include anything targeting the dramatic expansion of high-voltage electric transmission lines that will be required to accommodate the similarly dramatic increase in power generation capacity needed to recharge all these millions of EVs EPA envisions by 2032. Nor did the IRA include any provision designed to expand U.S. manufacturing of electric transformers that are key components of power transmission. The U.S. is currently experiencing a severe shortage of these transformers, most of which must be imported, with no relief in sight.

This combination of ill-considered mandates, poor planning, broken promises and fantasy-based timelines seems destined to create a severe energy crisis in the U.S., mostly likely sooner than anyone expects.

Biden’s EV Push Could Be The Death Of American Automakers

David Blackmon

August 02, 2023 8:16 AM ET

In case you missed it, Ford Motor Company told investors last week that its electric vehicles division managed to lose over $72,000 per unit sold during the 2nd quarter of 2023. That is not a typo, and things only seem to be getting worse for the venerable automaker: The 2nd quarter loss is $6,000 more than the $66,000 per unit sold during the first quarter of the year.

Overall, Ford reported an operating loss of $1.08 billion for Q2, and warned investors that its’ EV division — which it calls Ford Model e — would likely lose an estimated $4.5 billion for the year. That is a big increase from its Q1 estimate for its projected annual loss, and compares to the $2.2 billion loss Ford Model e reported for 2022.

Truly, things seem to be getting worse, not better, at Ford. Yet, the company’s management also projects that it will be making 600,000 EVs annually by 2024, despite having sold only 14,843 units during the 2nd quarter. Of course, Ford said it will be “making” 600,000 units next year, not actually “selling” those units. (RELATED: KEVIN MOONEY: The Push For ‘Net Zero’ Isn’t Clean Or Green)

If this all sounds like an unsustainable business model to you, well, you are not alone. But frankly, Ford is not alone, either. GM, the other big U.S. automaker convinced by the Biden administration to rush whole hog into major new investments in EV infrastructure on the promise of huge federal subsidies to come, is reporting similar horrible results for 2023. The company announced in June that it had sold just 47 of its electric Hummer model SUVs during Q2 of this year, and only 1,348 of its Cadillac Lyriq model.

These are the results GM is coming up with fully 27 years after it introduced its first EV model, the EV1, 13 years after it introduced the Chevy Volt, and 7 years after it first produced the Chevy Bolt. Perhaps the fact that GM has now pulled the plug on every one of those previous EV models should be taken as a cautionary tale by other automakers looking to travel a similar path.

Back in March, when Ford Model e’s terrible Q1 results were becoming clear, CFO John Lawler put the best face on things he could, saying, “Ford Model e is an EV startup within Ford. As everyone knows, EV startups lose money while they invest in capabilities, develop knowledge, build volume and gain share.” That is all certainly true, but the question for Ford and GM becomes whether they will be able to continue offsetting such massive losses with profits from their traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) sales even as the federal government implements new mileage and tailpipe emissions standards designed to force those cars off the market.

Timing is critical in all of this. The business model at play relies on massive consumer adoption of extremely expensive EVs priced well above comparable ICE models even as the government is forcing those ICE vehicles off the market. The average price for an EV in the U.S. surpassed $66,000 earlier this year, compared to an average price of about $45,000 for ICE vehicles. But what percentage of U.S. consumers can afford to buy a $66,000 automobile? (RELATED: DAVID BLACKMON: Alaska’s Budget Problems Are A Cautionary Tale For Texas)

The other big conundrum automakers face is how and where they will source the critical energy minerals that go into making EV batteries and other components. President Biden promised in 2021 to mount a “whole of government” effort to secure supplies and supply chains for those minerals, but precious little progress has been made. Despite the paucity of real progress, automakers face extremely short time frames for ramping up their EV sales before the government forces their profitable ICE models off the market.

What it all seems to be adding up to is a rising likelihood that U.S. automakers, who were so happy to leap into these major investments in EV capacity in 2021 based on Biden’s siren song of subsidies and tax breaks, seem destined to ultimately discover that the federal government is not the reliable partner they hoped it would become. It’s a painful lesson many other companies have learned before them.

The EV Industry Had A No Good, Terrible, Very Bad Week

David Blackmon

January 14, 2024 11:43 AM ET

This has been quite a week for absurd news emanating from the world of electric vehicles.

First, there was the story by the BBC about activists deflating the tires on a Tesla and leaving a flyer under the car’s windshield wiper scolding the owner for harming Mother Gaia by driving his “gas-guzzling SUV.” When an enterprising reporter found the group – which calls itself the Tyre Extinguishers – and questioned why it would accuse a Tesla of guzzling gas, the group’s spokesperson denied its activists had made an error, and notified all Tesla owners that they, too are guilty of killing the planet.

“Hybrids and electric cars are fair game,” the spokesperson said. “We cannot electrify our way out of the climate crisis – there are not enough rare earth metals to replace everyone’s car and the mining of these metals causes suffering.” That’s actually a valid point – I have written at great length about the lack of adequate rare earth and critical mineral supplies to power this nutty transition. That said, referring to a Tesla as a “gas-guzzling SUV” is simply idiotic, and displays a complete lack of intellectual honesty and self-awareness on the part of this fringe protest group.

Next up, also from the UK, comes the story of the exploding EV bus, courtesy of the Daily Mail. “Officials today launched an investigation after one of Sadiq Khan‘s electric buses exploded during today’s rush hour,” the story begins, adding, “Terrified residents in Wimbledon described a massive ‘bang’ after a double decker burst into flames during this morning’s commute, sparking chaos on the roads as black smoke filled the streets.”

One can almost hear the reaction from the Mayor’s office: ‘Nothing to see here, folks, just another EV battery randomly exploding on London’s streets. Pip pip. Carry on.’

Speaking of EV batteries, a story out of Scotland details a very inconvenient tale for that country’s woke former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, in which her government’s investment of hundreds of millions in a fleet of hybrid ferries is not going exactly to plan.

It turns out that the battery on the first £10 million ferry – the MV Hallaig, which came online a full six years later than the original contractual commitment – failed last September and still has not been fixed. This means that this “hybrid” ferry has been running on 100% reliable and affordable diesel for the past 5 months. Even better, Scottish officials now estimate that the thing is unlikely to be repaired until at least April of 2025 due to the unavailability of the needed parts. The Daily Record quotes one expert who was consulted on the project and recommended against it as estimating that the cost of these “hybrid” ferries is 259% more than the pure diesel equivalent, which appears to be what the government is getting for Sturgeon’s profligate waste of taxpayer funds in any event. (RELATED: DAVID BLACKMON: Climate Alarmists Give The Game Away By Targeting … Teslas?)

Here in the US, we have the story of big rental car company Hertz dramatically scaling back on its fleet of electric vehicles. The company said Thursday it will eliminate fully 20,000 EVs – a third of its EV fleet – and replace them with more of the gas-powered cars on which it has always based its business.

Why? Well, it turns out that – stop me if you’ve heard this before – the EVs are far more costly to maintain than anticipated and customers have shown low demand for them. Go figure.

Speaking of lower-than-expected customer demand for EVs, Ford admitted recently that fully half of its dealers are now rejecting participation in its dealer certification plan – which can cost individual dealers over $1 million – that qualifies them to sell the company’s F-150 Lightning and other EV models. Business Insider reports that non-participating deals will instead focus on moving the company’s far more profitable internal combustion and hybrid cars, which remain in high demand with the public despite the massive pro-EV propaganda campaign mounted in recent years by the legacy media.

It was a no good, terrible, very bad week in the EV world. There seems little reason to expect the weeks to come to get noticeably better.

Trump Was Right — The EV ‘Bloodbath’ Is Already Here

David Blackmon

April 27, 2024 2:27 PM ET

Ever since March 16, when presidential candidate Donald Trump created a controversy by predicting President Joe Biden’s efforts to force Americans to convert their lives to electric-vehicle (EV) lifestyles would end in a “bloodbath” for the U.S. auto industry, the industry’s own disastrous results have consistently proven him accurate.

The latest example came this week when Ford Motor Company reported that it had somehow managed to lose $132,000 per unit sold during Q1 2024 in its Model e EV division. The disastrous first quarter results follow the equally disastrous results for 2023, when the company said it lost $4.7 billion on the Model e for the full 12-month period.

While the company has remained profitable overall thanks to strong demand for its legacy internal combustion SUV, pickup and heavy vehicle models, the string of major losses in its EV line led the company to announce a shift in strategic vision in early April. Ford CEO Jim Farley said then that the company would delay the introduction of additional planned all-electric models and scale back production of current models like the F-150 Lightning pickup while refocusing efforts on introducing new hybrid models across its business line.

General Motors reported it had good overall Q1 results, but they were based on strong sales of its gas-powered SUV and truck models, not its EVs. GM is so gun-shy about reporting EV-specific results that it doesn’t break them out in its quarterly reports, so there is no way of knowing what the real bottom line amounts to from that part of the business. This is possibly a practice Ford should consider adopting.

After reporting its own disappointing Q1 results in which adjusted earnings collapsed by 48% and deliveries dropped by 20% from the previous quarter, Tesla announced it is laying off 10% of its global workforce, including 2,688 employees at its Austin plant, where its vaunted Cybertruck is manufactured. Since its introduction in November, the Cybertruck has been beset by buyer complaints ranging from breakdowns within minutes after taking delivery, to its $3,000 camping tent feature failing to deploy, to an incident in which one buyer complained his vehicle shut down for 5 hours after he failed to put the truck in “carwash mode” before running it through a local car wash.

Meanwhile, international auto rental company Hertz is now fire-selling its own fleet of Teslas and other EV models in its efforts to salvage a little final value from what is turning out to be a disastrous EV gamble. In a giant fit of green virtue-signaling, the company invested whole hog into the Biden subsidy program in 2021 with a mass purchase of as many as 100,000 Teslas and 50,000 Polestar models, only to find that customer demand for renting electric cars was as tepid as demand to buy them outright. For its troubles, Hertz reported it had lost $392 million during Q1, attributing $195 million of the loss to its EV struggles. Hertz’s share price plummeted by about 20% on April 25, and was down by 55% for the year.

If all this financial carnage does not yet constitute a “bloodbath” for the U.S. EV sector, it is difficult to imagine what would. But wait: It really isn’t all that hard to imagine at all, is it? When he used that term back in March, Trump was referring not just to the ruinous Biden subsidy program, but also to plans by China to establish an EV-manufacturing beachhead in Mexico, from which it would be able to flood the U.S. market with its cheap but high-quality electric models. That would definitely cause an already disastrous domestic EV market to get even worse, wouldn’t it?

The bottom line here is that it is becoming obvious even to ardent EV fans that US consumer demand for EVs has reached a peak long before the industry and government expected it would.

It’s a bit of a perfect storm, one that rent-seeking company executives and obliging policymakers brought upon themselves. Given that this outcome was highly predictable, with so many warning that it was in fact inevitable, a reckoning from investors and corporate boards and voters will soon come due. It could become a bloodbath of its own, and perhaps it should.

Europe’s EV Market Collapse Provides A Lesson For UAW Leadership

David Blackmon

September 21, 2024 12:12 PM ET

It is an ill-kept secret of American politics that most of the big labor unions in the country have long been client organizations of the Democratic Party. In presidential election years, endorsements from these unions for the party’s nominee have generally been foregone conclusions regardless of voting attitudes of rank-and-file union members.

Some are quicker to endorse than others. Vice President Kamala Harris barely had time to buy campaign letterhead before the United Auto Workers (UAW) weighed in on July 31 with its endorsement. The union’s bosses made the move despite the reality of the Biden-Harris electric vehicle mandates placing many of that union’s jobs at risk as the companies they work for lose billions each year on quixotic efforts to force the public to enjoy paying premiums for cars they cannot rely upon when the going gets tough. (RELATED: DAVID BLACKMON: Harris Doesn’t Want To Talk About EVs — It’s Easy To Understand Why)

Even with that early move, the UAW fell 9 days behind the AFL-CIO, which jumped on the Harris bandwagon so quickly it probably made union members’ heads spin. Hey, speed matters when your business model relies on constantly asking for favors and protections from the federal government, for which the Democratic Party has traditionally been the most fertile ground to plow.

Given that reality, the Teamsters Union made big news this week by endorsing — well, no one — despite overwhelming support among the rank-and-file for the Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump. It was the first time the Teamsters had failed to endorse the Democrat in a race since 1996, and only the second time in the union’s existence. Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien spoke at the Republican convention in July — and was snubbed by the Democrats at their convention in return. So, the refusal to endorse Harris was not a huge surprise. But O’Brien, fully aware of the vindictive nature of the Democrats towards their political enemies, apparently decided it would not be politically prudent to give a full-throated endorsement to the candidate his members so obviously prefer.

With the race shaping up to be another nail-biter, it remains to be seen whether any of these major unions’ decisions will prove to be wise. But for the UAW, the move to endorse Harris comes with increasing risk amid a softening market for the EVs being forced on U.S. consumers and the rising challenge by Chinese EV makers to the hegemony of domestic car companies in the U.S. market. (RELATED: Biden-Harris Admin Shells Out Billions More For Battery Manufacturing As China Corners The Market)

With legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors already bleeding billions of dollars in losses in their EV divisions despite heavy government subsidies in place, they can ill-afford an incursion into the U.S. market from Chinese carmakers who are able to make and sell quality EVs for far less than American car companies can. Right now, Europe is providing an object lesson about what happens in the EV space when governments allow that to happen.

EU countries were slow to move to protect their domestic car manufacturers when Chinese companies like BYD began to flood the European market with EVs. EV buyers in countries like Germany and France eagerly bought up the Chinese cars, saving thousands of Euros per unit in the process. When the EU belatedly moved to impose import tariffs on Chinese cars, the domestic car companies responded by raising prices for their own EVs in an effort to recover losses.

The result has been entirely predictable: EV sales in Germany collapsed by nearly 70% during the month of August. In France, they plunged by 33%. Clearly the appetite among EU car buyers for EVs is extremely price sensitive (no one could have possibly seen that coming), and consumers are more than happy to go back to buying gas-powered cars as cheaper alternatives.

Now, the climate alarmist central planners at the EU are proposing to respond to those uncooperative buyers by imposing massive fines on car makers for continuing to sell them the gas-powered cars they actually want to buy. Because, of course, that would be the response from power-mad apparatchiks.

Given that the Biden-Harris regime has basically followed the EU’s model on EV regulation, the EU’s struggles provide a preview of coming attractions for the U.S. auto market under a Harris presidency. It is hard to believe this is the future the UAW leadership really desires for its members.

Biden-Harris Admin’s EV Coercion Campaign Hasn’t Really Gone All That Well

David Blackmon

October 30, 2024 1:20 PM ET

The future direction of federal energy policy related to the transportation sector is a key question that will be determined in one way or another by the outcome of the presidential election. What remains unclear is the extent of change that a Trump presidency would bring.

Given that Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk is a major supporter of former President Donald Trump, it seems unlikely a Trump White House would move to try to end the EV subsidies and tax breaks included in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Those provisions, of course, constitute the “carrot” end of the Biden-Harris carrot-and-stick suite of policies designed to promote the expansion of EVs in the U.S. market. (RELATED: CARLA SANDS: Peace Through Strength Requires American Energy)

The “stick” side of that approach comes in the form of stricter tailpipe emissions rules and higher fleet auto-mileage requirements imposed on domestic carmakers. While a Harris administration would likely seek to impose even more federal pressure through such command-and-control regulatory measures, a Trump administration would likely be more inclined to ease them.

But doing that is difficult and time-consuming and much would depend on the political will of those Trump appoints to lead the relevant agencies and departments.

Those and other coercive EV-related policies imposed during the Biden-Harris years have been designed to move the U.S. auto industry directionally to meet the administration’s stated goal of having EVs make up a third of the U.S. light duty fleet by 2030. The suite of policies does not constitute a hard mandate per se but is designed to produce a similar pre-conceived outcome.

It is the sort of heavy-handed federal effort to control markets that Trump has spoken out against throughout his first term in office and his pursuit of a second term.

A new report released this week by big energy data and analytics firm Enverus seems likely to influence prospective Trump officials to take a more favorable view of the potential for EVs to grow as a part of the domestic transportation fleet. Perhaps the most surprising bit of news in the study, conducted by Enverus subsidiary Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR), is a projection that EVs are poised to be lower-priced than their equivalent gas-powered models as soon as next year, due to falling battery costs. (RELATED: Biden-Harris Admin Taps Org That Backs Open Borders, Reparations To Help Dole Out Taxpayer Dollars In Red States)

“Battery costs have fallen rapidly, with 2024 cell costs dipping below $100/kWh. We predict from [2025] forward EVs will be more affordable than their traditional, internal combustible engine counterparts,” Carson Kearl, analyst at EIR, says in the release. Kearl further says that EIR expects the number of EVs on the road in the US to “exceed 40 million (20%) by 2035 and 80 million (40%) by 2040.”

The falling battery costs have been driven by a collapse in lithium prices. Somewhat ironically, that price collapse has in turn been driven by the failure of EV expansion to meet the unrealistic goal-setting mainly by western governments, including the United States. Those same cause-and-effect dynamics would most likely mean that prices for lithium, batteries and EVs would rise again if the rapid market penetration projected by EIR were to come to fruition. (RELATED: DAVID BLACKMON: Here’s Who Would Guide Energy Policy In A Harris-Walz Administration)

In the U.S. market, the one and only certainty of all of this is that something is going to have to change, and soon. On Monday, Ford Motor Company reported it lost another $1.2 billion in its Ford Model e EV division in the 3rd quarter, bringing its accumulated loss for the first 9 months of 2024 to $3.7 billion.

Energy analyst and writer Robert Bryce points out in his Substack newsletter that that Model e loss is equivalent to the $3.7 billion profit Ford has reported this year in its Ford Blue division, which makes the company’s light duty internal combustion cars and trucks.

While Tesla is doing fine, with recovering profits and a rising stock price amid the successful launch of its CyberTruck and other new products, other pure-play EV makers in the United States are struggling to survive. Ford’s integrated peers GM and Stellantis have also struggled with the transition to more EV model-heavy fleets.

None of this is sustainable, and a recalibration of policy is in order. Next Tuesday’s election will determine which path the redirection of policy takes.

Trump Deals Biden’s EV Dreams A Death Blow

David Blackmon

December 06, 2025 9:17 PM ET

President Donald Trump dealt the dreams of former President Joe Biden for an all-electric fleet of American cars a fatal blow on Thursday by terminating the onerous Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards Biden invoked in 2022 and further tightened in 2024.

“We’re officially terminating Joe Biden’s ridiculously burdensome, horrible actually, CAFE standards, that imposed expensive restrictions… It puts tremendous pressure on upward car prices,” Trump said during a press conference held in the Oval Office Thursday afternoon.

The Biden standards, which cranked down on allowable tailpipe emissions and raised industry-wide average car mileage to a stratospheric 50.4 miles per gallon requirement by 2030, were the centerpiece of his strategy to force American consumers to buy electric vehicles by intentionally forcing up prices for traditional internal combustion models. (RELATED: Automakers Slowing EV Production After Biden’s Freebies Bite Dust)

That’s right, America: Your government, led by Joe Biden’s autopen and the woke staffers who wielded it, intentionally and with malice aforethought drove up the prices of the gas powered cars you actually want to buy to try to force you to purchase electric models that poll after poll proves most of you don’t want. They did this all in the name of the global climate alarm religion, which far too many U.S. politicians use to justify a vast array of authoritarian actions.

The unbridled hubris involved in even entertaining this concept would have in the past been considered scandalous. Yet, today, it is completely in keeping with one of the central goals of the energy transition movement to drive up the costs of all traditional forms of energy to try to make the subsidized alternatives favored by the Democratic Party – wind, solar, and electric vehicles – competitive in the market. Activists in the climate alarm movement no longer even try to deny this goal – they proudly boast about it.

This was the real enterprise behind Biden’s ridiculous CAFE standards, and it is what President Trump interrupted on Thursday. It was just the latest in a series of body blows Trump and his officials have dealt the U.S. EV industry, one that could well prove fatal to many pure-play electric car companies and force major reallocations of capital budgets inside integrated automakers like Ford, GM, and Stellantis.

Naturally, the climate alarm activist community was outraged. “Trump’s action will feed America’s destructive use of oil, while hamstringing us in the green tech race against … foreign carmakers,” said Dan Becker, Director of the notorious far-left conflict group, the Center for Biological Diversity, according to the Guardian.

But here’s the thing: U.S. consumers don’t want to buy the alternative the climate alarm community and Biden administration were trying to force. Even with the attraction of Biden’s economically ruinous $7,500 per unit IRA subsidies, U.S. car buyers made clear their strong preference for big, full-size, gas-or-diesel-powered pickups and SUVs.

This reality is why Stellantis announced in September it was abandoning plans to introduce a full-size electric pickup to compete with Ford’s F-150 Lightning. Even worse for EV boosters, Ford has already cut back on production of the Lightning model, and is planning to eliminate it entirely soon, according to the Wall Street Journal. These decisions and plans were already underway long before Trump’s decision to rescind the CAFE standards, based on simple consumer demand.

Interestingly, many consumers believe Trump didn’t go far enough on Thursday, and that he should simply eliminate mileage requirements altogether. One commenter to my Substack newsletter writes, “why didn’t they just kill CAFE standards once and for all? From what clause in the Constitution does the federal government have the right to limit what type of car I can buy?…They should have just killed it outright.”

It’s a legitimate question: Why do federal regulators believe they have the right to control consumer behavior in the name of climate alarmism? In light of last year’s decision by the Supreme Court to rescind the Chevron deference – which helped facilitate the massive expansion of the federal bureaucracy for 40 long years – it’s a question that could be litigated in the months and years to come.

Joe Biden’s EV dreams are dead now, but that doesn’t mean the situation can’t possibly get even worse for the EV industry in America. Stay tuned.