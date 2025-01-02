Bloomberg’s Jennifer Dlouhy reported Thursday that pretend POTUS Joe Biden will sign an order written by his handlers to permanently ban drilling for oil and gas in targeted areas of the federally-owned waters of the United States.

Share

The report is based on information provided by “people familiar with the effort who asked not to be named,” but Dlouhy is a fine journalist whose reporting can be trusted, so this action is obviously in the works. In fact, it’s apparently been in the works for quite some time given that the report says the White House has been considering taking this action for two years now.