Just when you thought the winning had to start slowing down in the 2nd term of Donald Trump, they pull you back in again.

The ‘they’ in this case would be the energy transition alarmists at Bloomberg, who published a report Tuesday headlined, “Hedge Fund Built on Energy Bets Says ‘Clean Is Dead for Now’.

Ouch. Is that glorious, or what?

Check out these bullet points atop the story:

Nishant Gupta, founder of Kanou Capital LLP, says the clean energy sector is currently unprofitable due to political headwinds, energy crisis, and high interest rates.

Despite short-term weakness, Gupta believes in the long-term need for a clean-energy transition and is focused on finding investment opportunities in supply-chain bottlenecks.

Gupta likes companies such as Ingersoll Rand Inc. and Legrand SA, which offer efficient equipment and solutions that can benefit from the increasing demand for clean energy.

Naturally, the Bloomberg writers kick off the piece with the pro-transition bright spots, such as they are. But when you get down into the bowels of the story, things take a decidedly negative turn for the transition boosters, which is decidedly positive for the United States.