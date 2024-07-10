[Note: This piece is an expansion of my piece from Tuesday, published today at the Daily Caller]

Hey, want a cheap Fisker Ocean EV? Want a bunch of ‘em? All you need is $2,500 in US cash for a few hundred of Fisker’s remaining inventory of damaged Ocean SUVS, and they’re yours!

Share

Bankrupt pure play battery electric vehicle maker Fisker, desperate to raise c…