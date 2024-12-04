The history of the hysteria driven by climate alarmism is littered with failed predictions about deadlines for all manner of catastrophic outcomes to come about. In 1968, Paul Ehrlich famously declared we’d all be dead from overpopulation by 2000, as a cooling climate made it impossible to raise the crops needed to feed the teeming masses.

A few years later, Time magazine ran the first of too many shock stories to document anymore about the looming ice age that would freeze us all in just a few decades. In 1988, federal bureaucrat caused a stir when he informed a congressional committee that the greenhouse effect was happening and would burn up the planet very shortly.

[Hat tip to podcasting partner Dr. Tammy Nemeth for linking me to this gem.]

In 1993, actor Ted Danson warned the world’s oceans would all be dead in just 10 years due to acidification caused by carbon emissions. In his 2005 film “An inconvenient truth,” Pope Al Gore of the Global Church of Climate Alarm™ laid out a dozen absurd predictions ranging from massive increases in hurricane activity and intentsity (didn’t happen) to an ice-free arctic by 2014 (didn’t happen) to rapidly rising sea levels (haven’t happened) and on and on and on.