All of a sudden, it’s like the T. Boone Pickens corporate raider days have returned to the U.S. oil and gas business. Yesterday, I wrote about the major stake captured in BP stock by activist investor Elliott Investment Management and the threat that could represent to BP’s continuing operations as a major integrated company given Elliott’s history in breaking up corporate conglomerates like Honeywell to create better returns to investors.
Today, the Wall Street Journal reports that Elliott has also built a major, $2.5 billion stake in venerable midstream and refining company Phillips 66. According to the WSJ, Elliott plans to force Phillips management to take on a series of strategic changes designed to boost its stagnant stock performance.
Here’s an excerpt from the story:
Elliott plans to seek a number of changes to simplify Phillips 66, most notably pushing the company to sell or spin off its big midstream business, the people said. The Houston-based company’s midstream business makes money transporting energy, and is usually more immune to commodity-price fluctuations than the refining or production sides of the oil business.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy Transition Absurdities to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.