All of a sudden, it’s like the T. Boone Pickens corporate raider days have returned to the U.S. oil and gas business. Yesterday, I wrote about the major stake captured in BP stock by activist investor Elliott Investment Management and the threat that could represent to BP’s continuing operations as a major integrated company given Elliott’s history in breaking up corporate conglomerates like Honeywell to create better returns to investors.

Today, the Wall Street Journal reports that Elliott has also built a major, $2.5 billion stake in venerable midstream and refining company Phillips 66. According to the WSJ, Elliott plans to force Phillips management to take on a series of strategic changes designed to boost its stagnant stock performance.

Here’s an excerpt from the story: