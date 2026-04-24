British energy giant BP just endured one of the most embarrassing annual general meetings in recent memory. On April 23, 2026, at its Sunbury-on-Thames headquarters, shareholders delivered a blunt message to new chairman Albert Manifold and freshly installed CEO Meg O’Neill: A tepid endorsement of the company’s pivot back to its core oil and gas enterprises is welcome, but only to a point. But don’t think you can quietly dial back the climate-reporting theater without a fight.

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The numbers tell the story. Manifold, only months into the job, scraped by with just 81.8 percent approval for reelection, an unusually low tally that would have been considered a revolt a decade ago. Two board-backed proposals - one to scrap certain company-specific climate disclosures and another to allow fully online-only AGMs - each mustered roughly 47 percent support, well short of the 75 percent supermajority required. Meanwhile, an activist resolution from the Australian Centre for Corporate Responsibility demanding more justification for BP’s upstream capital spending drew nearly 26 percent backing. The board had already blocked a separate proposal from Dutch activist group Follow This on oil-demand risk scenarios, calling it legally invalid.

On the surface, this looks like classic governance friction. Dig deeper, however, and a more uncomfortable question emerges: Are BP’s largest institutional investors actively - or at least passively - hamstringing the company, loading it with ESG overhead that erodes standalone performance and makes it a more attractive takeover target?