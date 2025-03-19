On Monday I wrote that jury deliberations had begun in the defamation case brought by Dakota Access Pipeline developer Energy Transfer against Greenpeace, noting that a verdict in favor of the pipeliner could send the conflict group into bankruptcy, depending on the damages awarded.

Today, the Washington Post and others reluctantly report that the 9-person jury in Mandan, North Dakota did indeed rule in favor of Energy Transfer, and ordered Greenpeace to fork over a stunning $667 million in damages.

Here’s a clip from the story at the WaPo:

Greenpeace must pay the oil company that operates the Dakota Access Pipeline $667 million in damages for defaming it, a North Dakota jury decided Wednesday — a massive financial blow to the group that environmentalists say could chill future climate advocacy. The case, heard at the Morton County courthouse in Mandan, North Dakota, centered on Greenpeace’s involvement in the protests over the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which became a cultural flash point in the United States nearly eight years ago. The protests lasted for months, drawing thousands of people to a site in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. Dallas-based Energy Transfer, which runs the nearly 1,200-mile pipeline that carries oil from the Bakken fields in western North Dakota to Illinois, accused Greenpeace of inciting the protests and encouraging violence to damage the company’s reputation. Greenpeace, whose spokesperson confirmed the verdict, has said it played little role in the demonstrations. Major environmental groups have described the lawsuit as an intimidation tactic, intended to stifle free speech and their attempts to stop new oil and gas drilling. Greenpeace plans to appeal, the spokesperson said. … Energy Transfer, whose lawyers confirmed the damage amount, has said its lawsuit is about Greenpeace not following the law — not an attack on freedom of expression. “While we are pleased that Greenpeace has been held accountable for their actions against us, this win is really for the people of Mandan and throughout North Dakota who had to live through the daily harassment and disruptions caused by the protesters who were funded and trained by Greenpeace,” said Vicki Granado, a spokeswoman for Energy Transfer. “It is also a win for all law-abiding Americans who understand the difference between the right to free speech and breaking the law.”

[End]

But here’s the best news of all:

Greenpeace has said that a verdict in favor of Energy Transfer would be likely to mean the end of its 50-year-old affiliate in the United States, Greenpeace USA. In 2023, the most recent year for which the group’s tax records were available, it had roughly $40 million in revenue and 191 employees.

[End]

That is some glorious WINNING right there, folks.

F Greenpeace and the horse it rode in on.

That is all.