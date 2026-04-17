David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Larry Schweikart's avatar
Larry Schweikart
1h

Gee, that would be right after all those little red arrows indicating empty tankers near the Gulf of America had topped off with 'Merican oil. Nice timing.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

Muscle proving policy has had an impact if even only temporary. If the agreement is just a head fake by Iran the straight will open again permanently without Iran having any input. The Iranians realized the inevitable, now we see if they support it or not.

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