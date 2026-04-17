Iran Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi announced Friday morning that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open,” providing safe passage for all commercial vessels “for the remaining period of the ceasefire,” which ends next Thursday, April 23.

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As is his habit, President Trump responded with a pair of posts on Truth Social:

Unsurprisingly, crude prices on both the WTI and Brent indexes immediately reacted, with both sinking immediately below $90/bbl.

Also to no one’s surprise, the stock markets reacted equally strongly to the upside with both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ hitting new record highs in early trading:

One thing is certain: If this all holds, you can thank the U.S. by-God Navy for this happy result.

I’ll keep a watch on all of this as the day goes along and more details come available. It’s all good news for now.

That is all.