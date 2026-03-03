David Blackmon's Energy Additions

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
3h

If he doesn’t he should!

Send him a hardcopy of a couple of articles - that way it will clear security. He can then have someone pick up the link and compare thoughts with Chris Wright!

Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
3h

Nice work David, what if you tell him about the wind drought trap so he can launch a program to boost public awareness and get the voters to lean on blue state lawmakers and rogue Republicans to defy the wind and solar lobbies and get more coal into the grid.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/defusing-the-wind-drought-trap

The US was only one Democrat Administration away from disastrous power failures because the country is in the jaws of the wind drought trap. It is up to the Trump Administration to get them out, and to show the way for all the other western nations where suicidal net zero policies are in place.

The trap was slowly over several years as subsidies and mandates enabled wind and solar power to DISPLACE coal without being able to REPLACE it.

Wind and solar capacity ain't capacity on windless nights.

Like oils ain't oils!

https://youtu.be/c7TUiMCeils

There is a ‘frog in the saucepan’ effect because coal power retires one plant at a time and this does not cause alarm while there is spare capacity. Eventually the spare capacity runs out and the grid will fail during wind droughts at night, when therte are extreme weather conditions or unscheduled outages of contentional power. The trap only causes public alarm when it is too late, as we see in Britain and Germany.

All the grids in the US are moving rapidly in the same direction with data centres proliferating and grid managers are becoming increasingly agitated. Apparently, they have not effectively shared their concerns with the general public and there is no electoral pressure on the lawmakers to change course. The incoming administration could deliver a crash course in wind literacy by encouraging people to locate the dashboard for the local grid to find how much power wind and solar are contributing at breakfast and dinnertime. That will indicate whether the meal could be served hot if heating depends on the intermittent providers.

Grids around the world.

Texas https://www.gridstatus.io/live/ercot

Britain https://grid.iamkate.com/

Aust https://www.nem-watch.info/widgets/RenewEconomy/

Support for the so-called renewable energy transition should collapse when people regularly check the dashboard for their local grid.

