A few moments before I’m posting this, the White House issued the following statement from President Donald Trump:

“Effective IMMEDIATELY, I have ordered the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide, at a very reasonable price, political risk insurance and guarantees for the Financial Security of ALL Maritime Trade... If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible.” - President Donald J. Trump

I find this quite interesting, mainly because it’s an action I suggested he might want to take in a post right here on Sunday, titled “Asian Oil Markets Open Late Afternoon Sunday.”

In gaming out possible solutions to ease the concerns of shippers who have halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz in the face of Iranian threats of blowing them out of the water, I wrote this:

How could the situation evolve, you ask? Well, several possibilities come immediately to mind: The U.S. and Israel could focus on taking out Iranian missile batteries known to be capable of hitting Persian Gulf traffic. That again would seem to be at least a multi-day enterprise.

The Trump administration could find a way to implement a ceasefire with the Iranians, which seems unlikely given the high degree of success of the initial campaign.

The U.S. could offer to indemnify the reluctant insurers against the cost of any lost cargoes until their new agreements with shippers are in place. This seems the most workable near-term solution.

So, is the White House reading my stuff? I’m not quite so egotistical to think along those lines, but it is nice to know that my instincts about this being a potential solution were in line with the administration’s thinking.

Cool.

That is all.