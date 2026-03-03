BREAKING: Is President Trump Reading My Stuff?
A few moments before I’m posting this, the White House issued the following statement from President Donald Trump:
“Effective IMMEDIATELY, I have ordered the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide, at a very reasonable price, political risk insurance and guarantees for the Financial Security of ALL Maritime Trade... If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible.” - President Donald J. Trump
I find this quite interesting, mainly because it’s an action I suggested he might want to take in a post right here on Sunday, titled “Asian Oil Markets Open Late Afternoon Sunday.”
In gaming out possible solutions to ease the concerns of shippers who have halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz in the face of Iranian threats of blowing them out of the water, I wrote this:
How could the situation evolve, you ask? Well, several possibilities come immediately to mind:
The U.S. and Israel could focus on taking out Iranian missile batteries known to be capable of hitting Persian Gulf traffic. That again would seem to be at least a multi-day enterprise.
The Trump administration could find a way to implement a ceasefire with the Iranians, which seems unlikely given the high degree of success of the initial campaign.
The U.S. could offer to indemnify the reluctant insurers against the cost of any lost cargoes until their new agreements with shippers are in place. This seems the most workable near-term solution.
[End]
So, is the White House reading my stuff? I’m not quite so egotistical to think along those lines, but it is nice to know that my instincts about this being a potential solution were in line with the administration’s thinking.
Cool.
That is all.
If he doesn’t he should!
Send him a hardcopy of a couple of articles - that way it will clear security. He can then have someone pick up the link and compare thoughts with Chris Wright!
Nice work David, what if you tell him about the wind drought trap so he can launch a program to boost public awareness and get the voters to lean on blue state lawmakers and rogue Republicans to defy the wind and solar lobbies and get more coal into the grid.
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/defusing-the-wind-drought-trap
The US was only one Democrat Administration away from disastrous power failures because the country is in the jaws of the wind drought trap. It is up to the Trump Administration to get them out, and to show the way for all the other western nations where suicidal net zero policies are in place.
The trap was slowly over several years as subsidies and mandates enabled wind and solar power to DISPLACE coal without being able to REPLACE it.
Wind and solar capacity ain't capacity on windless nights.
Like oils ain't oils!
https://youtu.be/c7TUiMCeils
There is a ‘frog in the saucepan’ effect because coal power retires one plant at a time and this does not cause alarm while there is spare capacity. Eventually the spare capacity runs out and the grid will fail during wind droughts at night, when therte are extreme weather conditions or unscheduled outages of contentional power. The trap only causes public alarm when it is too late, as we see in Britain and Germany.
All the grids in the US are moving rapidly in the same direction with data centres proliferating and grid managers are becoming increasingly agitated. Apparently, they have not effectively shared their concerns with the general public and there is no electoral pressure on the lawmakers to change course. The incoming administration could deliver a crash course in wind literacy by encouraging people to locate the dashboard for the local grid to find how much power wind and solar are contributing at breakfast and dinnertime. That will indicate whether the meal could be served hot if heating depends on the intermittent providers.
Grids around the world.
Texas https://www.gridstatus.io/live/ercot
Britain https://grid.iamkate.com/
Aust https://www.nem-watch.info/widgets/RenewEconomy/
Support for the so-called renewable energy transition should collapse when people regularly check the dashboard for their local grid.