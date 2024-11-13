Stellar Argentinian President Javier Milei - described as a “far-right” “climate denier” in the UK Guardian report excerpted below - performed a fantastic public service today by ordering his country’s 85-member delegation to the COP29 conference to withdraw and return home.

Not only does Milei’s action save the Argentinian taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in travel, meal, and wine costs, it also sends a clear message to the globalist elites gathered in Azerbaijan for this year’s UN-sponsored climate cult exercise.