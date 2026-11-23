It’s been clear since the day after his scandal broke that China and a cabal of leftwing billionaires mounted an op to entrap and convince the NVIDIA board of directors to take out Jensen Huang as head of that organization. It’s also likely that at least some of the board members themselves were involved in that op, with a focus on four woke white women who led the charge in that body and moved to install their woke CFO pick to replace Huang.

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But today, it all back-fired after the markets’ violent reaction to Huang’s firing. The BoD had little choice but to vote to reinstate Huang to save the company from potential ruin, and did so in a “unanimous” vote.

Here’s excerpts from the story at CNBC: