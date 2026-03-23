BREAKING: The World Just Changed - CNN and MSNOW Hardest Hit
With a single post on Truth Social Monday morning, President Donald Trump changed the world. Again.
Here’s the post:
Here’s what happened within moments of its having been published:
Oil prices dropped 12%
Dow futures swung from -400 to +1,100
Treasury yields and other interest rate indicators dove into the deep end
Every prediction made by all the “experts” in recent weeks is rendered immediately moot.
Everything changed with a single presidential post, all the armchair experts and panel pundits at CNN and MSNOW hardest hit.
As the President is fond of saying, let’s see what happens from here.
That is all.
It would be remarkable if this happens and Iran is truly neutered.
Wish he would have had someone proof it....should have been PLEASED in the first sentence. Otherwise, good progress and results!