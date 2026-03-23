David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
36m

It would be remarkable if this happens and Iran is truly neutered.

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Becky Byrd's avatar
Becky Byrd
39m

Wish he would have had someone proof it....should have been PLEASED in the first sentence. Otherwise, good progress and results!

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