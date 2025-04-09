Shortly after noon ET Wednesday, President Donald Trump posted the following message on Truth Social:
Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable. Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!
20 minutes following the post going live, the Dow had jumped more than 2,400 points, the NASDAQ was up by 1,339, and the S&P 500 was up by 359.
This was always mostly about China. Now, at least for the next 90 days, other nations will have the chance to strike acceptable deals with the Trump White House on tariffs and trade, while Trump plays chicken with China in a game the Xi government really can’t win.
All the past week’s events are completely in keeping with Trump’s lifelong negotiating strategies. Naturally, none of the Democrat-aligned media hacks and talking heads will understand that.
More to come, I’m sure.
That is all.
Trump's doing the right thing. To really work, the next two administrations need to follow suit.
No one is using the below argument, at least not that I've read, or heard on talk radio:
Fact #1: America needs light and heavy manufacturing to stay a leader, and for national security.
Fact #2: Industry has been lured off our shores because Communist China (an ENEMY nation) pays their workers a fraction of what US workers receive.
Fact #3: To lure industry back to US shores, we either need to tariff incoming Chinese products to make them no cheaper than if made in the US, or we need to reduce US wages to what the Chinese Communist controlled factories pay their workers.
This has been a long silent war waged against us by Communist China.
It leaves us beholden to them, eventually ending in the enslavement of our nation, if we don't cut the rope off our necks.
“The Capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them.”
― Vladimir Ilich Lenin
