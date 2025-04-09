Shortly after noon ET Wednesday, President Donald Trump posted the following message on Truth Social:

Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable. Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

[End]

20 minutes following the post going live, the Dow had jumped more than 2,400 points, the NASDAQ was up by 1,339, and the S&P 500 was up by 359.

This was always mostly about China. Now, at least for the next 90 days, other nations will have the chance to strike acceptable deals with the Trump White House on tariffs and trade, while Trump plays chicken with China in a game the Xi government really can’t win.

All the past week’s events are completely in keeping with Trump’s lifelong negotiating strategies. Naturally, none of the Democrat-aligned media hacks and talking heads will understand that.

More to come, I’m sure.

