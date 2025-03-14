Some readers will remember the infamous May 2021 report from the International Energy Agency titled ‘Net Zero by 2050: A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector.’ The report fatuously projected a roadmap for transforming the world’s $300 trillion oil-and-coal-based energy system into one that runs on unreliable, intermittent, weather-dependent alternatives like wind and solar.

Most educated observers knew immediately the report was a silly piece of rank propaganda coming from an agency then in the process of transforming itself from a historically reliable source of real data and analysis into just another propaganda prophet for the Global Church of Climate Alarm™. It surprised no one when, just a few years later, Fatih Birol, head of the IEA, publicly boasted about that exact transformation as being the agency’s overt mission now.

But back to the 2021 report. One passage in its set of recommendations immediately caught everyone’s eye due to its boldness and transparent illogic. That passage says, “There is no need for investment in new fossil fuel supply in our net zero pathway.”