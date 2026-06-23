David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Charles H's avatar
Charles H
3h

You have total idiots running California right now! All they know how to do is tax the crap out of the people and fund their NGO’s. The people in charge don’t give a rats ass about the people of California. Until the Democrats get out nothing will change and California will just get worse

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Dave Slough's avatar
Dave Slough
2h

🍿🍿🍿

🦅🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸

Gavin = FAFO

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