President Donald Trump followed through Thursday on his plan to kill California’s electric vehicle mandate by signing a series of three resolutions passed under the Congressional Review Act (CRA). The EV mandate program has been a centerpiece of Governor Gavin Newsom’s agenda in recent years.

Share

“Now we know why Elon [Musk] doesn’t like me so much,” the President joked during a White House speech preceding the signing ceremony, adding, "which he does, actually. He does.” That has been an open question since Musk - whose real-time worth according to Forbes topped $400 billion this week - and Trump engaged in a very public and personal exchange of insults a week ago.