Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton delivered a blistering takedown of California’s Democratic leadership during last night’s CNN California gubernatorial primary debate. Responding to attempts to blame President Trump for the state’s woes, Hilton cut through the noise with refreshing clarity:

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“It’s not Donald Trump who has given us gas prices $2 higher than the rest of the country. It is Democrat policies which all Democrats here support… It is not Donald Trump that gives us highest housing cost in this country. It’s Democrat policy that all these Democrats support… Obviously it is way past time for change in California. And endlessly going on about Donald Trump doesn’t serve the needs of struggling families and small businesses.”

Hilton is exactly right. Just one month after I warned at Forbes that a self-imposed energy crisis was looming in California, the Golden State’s chickens have come home to roost in dramatic fashion. As the final Middle East oil tanker docked in Long Beach this week amid ongoing global supply disruptions, average gasoline prices in the state surged past $6 per gallon — more than two dollars above the national average.

For a jurisdiction that sits atop the fifth-largest oil reserves in the United States and underpins more than $4.1 trillion of American GDP, this is not merely an inconvenience. It is a self-inflicted wound that now poses a genuine threat to national security.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright also took the state’s leadership to task on Tuesday. In pointed remarks relayed through his office, Wright highlighted the absurdity of the situation: “This is an untenable threat to our national security, especially in a time of military conflict.” He went further, noting that despite hosting more than 30 military installations, California’s policies have left U.S. forces and a massive chunk of the national economy “dependent on imported oil.”