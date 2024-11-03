Before I go into today’s Campaign Update, I just want to note for the record how much I HATE DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME. It is the most ridiculous pagan ritual we go through each year - make that twice each year - in our society.

Share

I will never forgive the rural Republican Texas house members for killing the bill the Senate passed in 2011 that would have done away with that atrocity. Fortunately, I’m pretty sure all but one of them are no longer serving in the legislature now, so there’s always hope for something good to happen in 2025.

In the meantime, I now have to go through 2-3 weeks of waking up at 4 a.m. rather than my usual 5 a.m. until my body clock adjusts one more time. A pox on the family of the jackass who came up with this demonic concept.

Ok, I’m done venting.

Let’s move on…