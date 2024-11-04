What this election - indeed, every election - comes down to is who would you rather govern the country? What class of people, quality of people do you want to have in charge of your future, and that of your children and grandchildren for the next 2, 4, or 6 years?

I’ve observed and participated in campaigns and elections for many years since first becoming of age to vote in 1976, and I don’t think we’ve ever been presented with a starker choice than we are presented with this time.

I voted for Gerald Ford over Jimmy Carter that year, thus beginning my career as a voter with a narrow loss. As time has gone on, I and so many others have figured out that there really wasn’t a whole lot of difference between a Carter presidency and what a Ford presidency would have wrought on the nation. The choice then was between a classic inept liberal Democrat and a classic country club Republican whose policy directions both foreign and domestic differed by only degrees, and not many of those.