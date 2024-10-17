And I knew if I had my chance that I could make those people dance

I hate to say I told you so (ok, I really don’t hate doing that, as regular readers know), but I told you Tuesday that Bret Baier would very likely do a solid job of exposing Kamala Harris in their brief interview that aired uncut on Fox News Wednesday evening.

And that’s exactly what Baier did. Really, he did more than that: By simply asking the tough questions American voters really care about and insisting Harris address them with follow-up after follow-up, Baier effectively dismantled her credibility as a person who has any business even sniffing the presidency.

In other words, Baier dismantled Harris’s entire justification for being in the race by simply committing an act of real journalism.