Campaign Update: The Day the Music Died in Kamala World
And I knew if I had my chance that I could make those people dance
And maybe they'd be happy for a while
But February made me shiver
With every paper I'd deliver
Bad news on the doorstep
I couldn't take one more step
I can't remember if I cried
When I read about his widowed bride
But something touched me deep inside
The day the music died - Don McLean, American Pie
I hate to say I told you so (ok, I really don’t hate doing that, as regular readers know), but I told you Tuesday that Bret Baier would very likely do a solid job of exposing Kamala Harris in their brief interview that aired uncut on Fox News Wednesday evening.
And that’s exactly what Baier did. Really, he did more than that: By simply asking the tough questions American voters really care about and insisting Harris address them with follow-up after follow-up, Baier effectively dismantled her credibility as a person who has any business even sniffing the presidency.
In other words, Baier dismantled Harris’s entire justification for being in the race by simply committing an act of real journalism.
