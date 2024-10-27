How do we know how effective and transformative Donald Trump’s podcast interview with Joe Rogan is?

Simple: The woke mob on Twitter/X has gone nuts squealing about it.

Share

Reliable Democrat propaganda rag Politico assured its readers that Harris “won” Friday’s competing schedules by duping thousands to attend a rally in Houston in the belief Beyonce’ would be performing. After Beyonce in fact just read a prepared text off the TelePrompTer, about a third of the crowd left, and the remaining 2/3rds booed Harris as she talked about abortion.

But Politico gave the day to Harris because Trump was 3 hours late to his rally in Traverse City, Michigan, in part due to the 3-hour length of his conversation with Rogan. Politico just ignores the fact that this is something Trump does all the time at these rallies and none of the attendees care. They’re just there to see Trump. Period.

But hey, this is just what our corrupt propaganda media does, apparently because they think they’re fooling everyone. But here’s the thing: They’re fooling fewer and fewer people with each passing day.