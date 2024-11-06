“The system self-corrected. When you try to break the American model, it fixes itself.” - Kevin O’Leary on the Fox News panel last night.

The Greatest American Comeback

What a time to be alive, right? The greatest political comeback in American history, and we got to witness it. Hell, I got to write about it, day after day, for 9 solid years. What a privilege. What an honor.

“When you try to break the American model, it fixes itself.” Kevin O’Leary got it exactly right last night. That’s exactly what just happened. America is trying to heal itself, and the American people made the right choice when it really mattered, as they have always done.

Here’s the truth: Were it not for COVID, this is the election outcome we would have seen in 2020. Pretty much exactly, right down to the number of electoral votes Trump will wind up winning once all the stalling by Democrats in the vote counts in a few states is over with.