Can the U.S. electric vehicle industry survive in an unsubsidized market? Carmakers across the EV spectrum are about to find out, and the outlook for most will not be rosy.

The robust $7500 subsidy for new EVs and $4000 break for used ones enacted in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act are now set to expire as of September 30 after President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) into law in a White House ceremony on Independence Day. Thereafter, makers of battery electric cars will have to find ways to compete in the marketplace against internal combustion models without enjoying that significant price advantage.