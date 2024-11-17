Hey, did you hear about the time Canadian PM Justin Castro, er, Trudeau decided to allocate $8.5 million in taxpayer funds to invest in an edible cricket factory based in London? No? Well, it’s quite a story.

The Daily Mail reports that Trudeau “invested $8.5 million of state funds into Aspire Food Group in June 2022 to help 'develop innovative ways to meet the demand for more sustainably grown food,' a press release said at the time.”

So, how did Aspire Food Group aspire to develop those innovative ways to meet the demand for more sustainably grown food, you ask? Why, by raising 4 billion crickets in a 150,000 square foot warehouse, of course.