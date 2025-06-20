[This bit of climate alarm insanity was forwarded to me by a friend who I’m not sure would want to be identified by name. But a hat tip to you, anyway!]

Share

One thing we know for sure in the realm of leftist politics is that there is always a scam to be had in every given situation. Certainly, the leftist enterprise of climate alarmism is no exception from this hard and fast rule - in fact, it’s become a gold mine for such nonsense.

This week, a new fake green scam emerged from exactly where we would have expected: A website called - wait for it - ‘PopularResitance.org.’