Somedays you just cannot believe what your eyes are reading when you do your daily scan of the energy media landscape early in the morning. Today, thanks to our friends at Bloomberg, is one of those days.

Bloomberg’s energy transition boosters, who have spent the last half decade assuring us that you don’t have to have baseload power provided by coal, natural gas, and nuclear in order to have true energy security, published a story Thursday morning headlined as follows: “China Builds Most Coal-Fired Plants in Decade for Power Security.”

You get that? I swear I am not making it up - it’s really, truly real. Here’s a screen shot just for proof:

Sure, they think they’re being clever using the term “power security,” but what is power security if not energy security? It’s a distinction without a difference, and they know it.