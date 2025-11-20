Being that it is at its core a gathering of zealots who inhabit the far-left of the political spectrum, it has always been inevitable that there would be a focused attempt to embed gender ideology into any agreements reached by the COP30 delegates. You knew it was coming - it was just a matter of when it would all manifest itself and what level of crisis it would create.

The inclusion of the dozens of fictional genders made up by lunatic activists has been obliquely referred to at past COP conferences, incorporated into the umbrella code speak of “climate justice,” a “just transition,” and all the other clap trap of the woke left.