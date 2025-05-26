The list of electric vehicle companies and battery makers who have gone into bankruptcy is long and growing longer.

Here are a few high profile examples:

Fisker: Filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June 2024.

Proterra: Filed for Chapter 11 in 2023.

Lordstown Motors: Filed for Chapter 11 in June 2023 but re-emerged in March 2024 under a new name, Nu Ride Inc.

Nikola: Filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2025.

HiPhi: Filed for pre-reorganization bankruptcy in August 2024.

Aptera: While not officially bankrupt, Aptera has faced financial challenges and has been through a re-emergence period.

Faraday Future: Has faced significant financial issues and is still struggling.

Northvolt - filed for bankruptcy in March 2025.

Lion Electric - filed in February 2025.

Again, these are just the highlights - this is far from a comprehensive listing.

The pace of bankruptcy filings has come so fast and furious in the past two years that now, RT reports that even one of the industry’s major trade associations has filed for bankruptcy protection.

I swear I am not making that up. Who could?