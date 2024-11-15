As President-elect Donald Trump’s announced nominee to become Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator, one of Lee Zeldin’s (R-NY) major tasks will be to find ways to streamline the permitting and approval processes within the EPA. The realm of carbon capture and storage could become a prime opportunity for the new administrator to show quick results.

The slowness of permitting and delegations of authority at the agency have become bottlenecks to progress in meeting some of the carbon reduction goals laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), President Joe Biden’s signature piece of legislation. Barring an unlikely major rewrite or repeal of the IRA, those goals will remain among the priorities that Zeldin will find on his plate when he assumes office next year.