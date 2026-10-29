Mark Carney spent 2026 telling anyone in a Davos ballroom who would listen that the age of American leadership was over and that the “middle powers” had to band together. This week, the globalists he was counting on to make that happen showed him the door.

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As they say in Ottowa: Ooops. Wait, what’s the French word for “Oooops?” But I digress.

Here’s what happened, as The Telegraph reported overnight: “Germany has blocked a plan to grant Canada associate membership of the European Union.” Instead, Canada gets a promise of “ever-closer association” at the EU-Canada summit that opens in Montreal today. That’s Brussels-speak for “we’ll give you a call when and if we need you.”