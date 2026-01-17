In case you missed it, Canadian PM Mark Carney - a noted acolyte of the World Economic Forum like his peers in the UK, France, Germany, and Australia - traveled to Beijing this week and struck a trade deal which plants America’s neighbor to the north firmly in the China orbit of what Carney says is a developing “new…world…order.”

Share

Take a look at Carney’s body language as he makes that statement during his bilateral meeting with ChiCom officials:

“Mine is the first visit of a Canadian prime minister to China in nearly a decade. The world has changed much since that last visit. And I believe the progress we have made and the partnership sets us up well for the new…world…order.’

Does this seem like someone who is proud of what he is saying? He has a hard time maintaining eye contact with his Chinese hosts when muttering his scripted words. Note also how he pauses between each word of “new…world…order” to put emphasis on the phrase to ensure no one misses it and its implications.