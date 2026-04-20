In a video address released this weekend, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a striking message to his citizens: Canada’s deep economic integration with the United States, long considered a core strength, has now become a “weakness” that must be corrected.

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“Many of our former strengths, based on our close ties to America, have become weaknesses,” Carney declared. “Weaknesses that we must correct.”

Coming from a man who once served as Governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, this represents a remarkable pivot. But when viewed alongside Carney’s earlier actions this year - including his high-profile visit to Beijing and the announcement of a new “strategic partnership” with China - the picture becomes clear. Mark Carney is rapidly tilting Canada away from its closest neighbor and longtime ally and toward the Chinese Communist Party.