August 28, 2024 | Kyle Kohli

The decision by CBS News to partner with the activist “news” website Inside Climate News (ICN) for a story on plastic recycling should raise ­­journalistic alarm bells, especially when readers are left without any information or any acknowledgement about ICN’s funders and its mission to finance litigation and activism campaigns against American energy and industrial companies. Particularly troubling is the failure of this “partnership” to identify common funders between the authors of the story and cited sources. ­­

In a story posted online on August 23, CBS News and ICN reported on plastic recycling in Houston, including an accompanying short-form documentary, but readers have little information on why ICN and CBS News have partnered for this piece:

“This story is a partnership between Inside Climate News and CBS News. Watch the CBS Reports documentary, ‘Advanced Recycling: Does Big Plastic’s Idea Work?’ in the video player above.”