David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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B Apple's avatar
B Apple
11h

Anywhere the government guarantees money through coercion (via taxpayers) will result in that market being disrupted. A good example is with inspection stickers (or “brake tags”) on cars in Louisiana that were removed as a requirement recently. Some local auto shops based their business on that law staying in effect. Now that the requirement is gone, those businesses can piss and moan all they want when the bottom line is their business model sucks since it’s based on government coercion. Anything the government touches turns to shit, as the saying goes.

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Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
11h

Outstanding reservoir of information.

And a hat tip to one of America's top 5 Presidents: Reagan.

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