Hat tip to Bjorn Lomborg for posting this wonderful chart based on IEA data illustrating one of the most monstrous lies related to the energy transition, i.e., the lie that wind and solar power are “cheap.”
ummmm, no.
Take a look:
Climate alarmists will continue to cling to the false dogma preached by the Global Church of Climate Alarm™, but the numbers don’t lie.
That is all.
You know, renewables have to be expensive. There’s a lot of green grifters who want their cut, including the slice that goes back to the very politicians who voted for it in the first place.
some years ago Mr. Lomborg also noted that each year more than 4 million people die because they DON'T have access to fossil fuels - heating and cooking with parasite infested dung - collateral damage in the view of climate alarmists who are more worried about deaths from heat in the next century than deaths today