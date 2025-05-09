Energy Transition Absurdities

Energy Transition Absurdities

Discussion about this post

Urs Broderick Furrer
1h

You know, renewables have to be expensive. There’s a lot of green grifters who want their cut, including the slice that goes back to the very politicians who voted for it in the first place.

william howard
37m

some years ago Mr. Lomborg also noted that each year more than 4 million people die because they DON'T have access to fossil fuels - heating and cooking with parasite infested dung - collateral damage in the view of climate alarmists who are more worried about deaths from heat in the next century than deaths today

