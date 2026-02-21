Pictured: Esentia Energy Systems CEO Daniel Bustos

Mexico has emerged as the primary beneficiary of the industrial nearshoring trend, as U.S.-based manufacturers look to insulate themselves from global supply chain shocks and the Trump administration strives to free those supply chains from Chinese dominance. Strong manufacturing growth in Mexico is creating a sustained demand for the reliable, affordable energy infrastructure that powers industrial operations. Fortunately for everyone, Permian Basin natural gas has emerged as a key tool to energize this trend.

How Natural Gas Drives Mexico’s Industrial Expansion

Mexico’s industrial expansion – particularly from private data center development– requires a dependable and affordable energy supply. With Mexico’s domestic natural gas production declining in recent years, industrial hubs and other demand centers in central and western Mexico are increasingly dependent on U.S. imports transported via pipelines. This dynamic makes Mexico based Esentia Energy Systems an important driver of Mexico’s economic development.

Esentia operates the only pipeline system bringing Permian-produced natural gas from the Waha interconnection hub and delivering it across the central western Mexico region. It is thus a critical asset enabling Mexico’s industrial expansion, positioning the company as infrastructure critical to the country’s economic growth potential rather than merely commercial pipeline assets.

“You have a country that is growing need of competitive energy. Not only Pemex production, but other local resources are dwindling,” Esentia CEO Daniel Bustos told me in a recent interview. “So, Mexico becomes this critical counterparty and it’s a relationship that has flourished.”

Analysis by CBRE shows industrial real estate supply in the Bajio region of central Mexico growing steadily – with new supply in Q2 2025 increasing 6% compared to the previous year – and describes the region as a “pole of development with high growth potential.”

As is the case in the U.S., data centers are also driving rising demand in Mexico. Natural gas demand is particularly strong in states like Querétaro, which is home to 65% of Mexico’s installed data center capacity. Querétaro is encouraging data centers to contract directly with natural gas providers to pursue behind-the-meter generation, a niche Esentia is perfectly positioned to fill.

Mexico uses about 80% of its natural gas volumes for power generation, but Bustos points to rising industrial use, too. “The government expects natural gas to be one of the stars in growing the power production for the country. But we are seeing new industrial users, like fertilizers, for example," he notes. "Mexico imports two and a half million tons of urea per year, just to give you an idea about the potential. It’s enormous potential.”