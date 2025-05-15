From our “Man, nobody could’ve possibly seen that coming!” file comes a Reuters story that produces too much unintentional hilarity to describe from our pals in the rent-seeking solar and wind power industries.

Share

It turns out - and you’ll want to be sitting down when you read this - that all those thousands of power inverters made with slave labor that we import from China each year could be a - gasp! - security risk! Oh, no! How could anyone have possibly thought the Chinese would do such a nefarious thing?

Next thing you know, we’ll find out that China has been outright stealing all manner of patented technologies from U.S. companies for decades. Oh, wait, that’s already a thing, isn’t it?