If you needed another Exhibit A in the ongoing circus of climate virtue-signaling, look no further than China’s latest flex in the fossil fuel arena. While American politicians and their European cousins pat themselves on the back for shuttering coal plants faster than you can say “energy poverty,” the world’s largest emitter of CO2 just crowned a new king of the coal-fired castle.

Share

Meet the Beilun Power Station in Ningbo, Zhejiang province—a behemoth that’s now the biggest thermal power plant on the planet, clocking in at a staggering 7.34 gigawatts of capacity after firing up its shiny new Unit Nine. Announced with all the fanfare of a state-run press release by China Energy Investment Corporation, this 1-gigawatt addition didn’t just tip the scales; it body-slams the previous record-holder, the Tuoketuo Power Station in Inner Mongolia, which limps along at a mere 6.72 gigawatts.