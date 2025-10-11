Here’s a case where I really, really do hate to say “I told you so.” But I have told you - ‘warned’ might be a better way to put it - about the energy security and national security dangers of reliance on China for our critical energy minerals and rare earth minerals in more than a dozen stories I’ve written on the subject since May 6, 2021. That was when I published a piece about the critical energy mineral antimony at Forbes, titled, “Antimony: The Most Important Mineral You Never Heard Of.”

Here’s part of what I wrote in that long piece:

Antimony is a strategic critical mineral that is used in all manner of military applications, including the manufacture of armor piercing bullets, night vision goggles, infrared sensors, precision optics, laser sighting, explosive formulations, hardened lead for bullets and shrapnel, ammunition primers, tracer ammunition, nuclear weapons and production, tritium production, flares, military clothing, and communication equipment. It is the key element in the creation of tungsten steel and the hardening of lead bullets, two of its most crucial applications during WWII. Prior to the buildup to the War, the United States was almost entirely dependent on China for its supply of antimony. When that supply was cut off by Japan, America had to find another source of this key mineral. Fortunately for the U.S. at that time, a gold mine in central Idaho called the Stibnite mine was able to step up production of the antimony that is an element in the mine’s ore and helped fill the void. … Today, the U.S. finds itself once again wholly reliant on other countries for its antimony needs, most heavily China and to a lesser extent, Russia. … In 1977, then-President Jimmy Carter declared the fact that the United States was 33% dependent on imports of foreign oil to meet its needs to be a national emergency. In light of that, it seems almost unbelievable that this country has allowed itself to become almost 100% dependent on imports of a metal integral to so many applications as antimony. Of course, the U.S. is also in a similar situation related to better-known critical minerals like lithium and cobalt, which are also key to the production of solar panels, wind turbines and lithium-ion batteries.

[End]

I’ve written many stories at both Forbes and the Daily Caller since then on this topic, as America’s energy security has been steadily diminished over time due to federal government inaction under the previous pretend president.

A month after I wrote that piece, Joe Biden read a speech from his TelePrompTer in which he committed his administration to mount a “whole-of-government approach” to reshoring supplies and supply chains of critical energy minerals and rare earth minerals to free our country from Chinese dominance of that arena. Even the utterly inept and corrupt Biden people had some grasp of the situation and figured they should at least pretend they were on top if it.

Unfortunately for all of us, pretense was all it was. Over the final 3-1/2 years of the Biden autopen presidency, that administration then went forth and did…well, pretty much nothing to make that happen. While the Biden people were trying to figure out how to site any mines they managed to permit in underprivileged neighborhoods and force the miners to make DEI hires to ensure social justice, China was busy tying up resources for these minerals in South America, Africa and other countries around the world which might otherwise have become part of a China-free supply chain had the Biden government acted decisively.

In July, 2023, I wrote another piece at Forbes headlined, “The U.S. Could Lose A Shot At Rare Earth Element Independence,” which focused on the opportunity in Greenland related to the enormous rare earth minerals resource contained in the Tanbreez mine on that island’s southwest coast:

“This mine is one that could basically drive civilization over the next 20, 30, 50 years,” Christopher Messina, CEO of Tanbreez, told me in a recent interview. For the United States and its needs, that is probably no exaggeration given that the resource was recently ranked by Mining.com as #1 on its list of Top 10 rare earth mining projects in the world. The total estimated recoverable resource at Tanbreez of 28.2 Mt. compares to the combined resource in the #4 through #8 mines on the list.

It is an enormous potential resource, on an island nation adjacent to the North American coastline. It can be recovered with current technology with minimal environmental disturbance, and Greenland’s own government is in favor of moving ahead.

[End]

It is no accident that the Trump government moved in recent weeks to try to secure a 50% equity interest in that very mine. Indeed, the mine’s existence was the main reason why President Trump spent so much time talking about his desire to purchase the island entirely in the early weeks of his administration.

But Trump’s inauguration was still a year-and-a-half away when that piece was published, giving the Biden people another 18 months to keep screwing things up.

Here’s what I wrote a month later in a Daily Caller piece in August 2023, headlined, “China Just Massively Expanded Its Global Influence Right Under America’s Nose”:

Everywhere you look these days, China is making inroads in its efforts to lock up control of critical energy and energy minerals supplies. From fossil fuels like oil, natural gas, and coal to energy minerals critical to the manufacture of wind turbines, solar arrays and electric vehicles, Xi Jinping’s government has been systematically locking up supplies and control of supply chains in recent years. Much of China’s efforts in this regard have been facilitated via its Belt and Road Initiative, in which China funds developing nations’ infrastructure via loans and levers the new relationships created to gain advantage in negotiations over contracts to lock up resources for its own use. The results to date are more than impressive. A recent study published by researchers at S&P Global finds that Chinese companies have won bids for half of all the lithium mines offered for sale around the world since 2018. Note that these are the hard rock lithium mines that have been offered for sale, but lithium is also recovered from brine reserves via an evaporation process. Thus, this report’s findings do not include the deal two Chinese companies negotiated earlier this year with the government of Bolivia that will enable China to control the production and processing of that country’s massive brine lithium resources and the manufacture of EV batteries with it. China has also been able to leverage its geopolitical influence with its fellow members of the increasingly powerful BRICS trade alliance in recent years. Before last week’s annual BRICS Summit, those fellow member nations consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa. The vote by those five original BRICS members to more than double the alliance’s membership will now create new opportunities for China to exert even more leverage and influence in its continuing efforts to lock up reserves of these valuable energy mineral resources. Now, think about the magnitude of mineral resources BRICS will now encompass by adding Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia and Argentina to its roster of member nations.

[End]

As a result of the Biden inaction, President Donald Trump and his people inherited one hell of a national security mess when they assumed office on January 20, 2025. Indeed, the situation grew even more fraught last November when, shortly after the U.S. elections, China invoked heavy restrictions on the export of rare earth metals while the Trump people were having to haggle with the Biden grifters on trying to get a presidential transition accomplished. The Biden people were far more worried during that time about looting the U.S. Treasury and tossing gold bars off the Titanic to their 501c3 NGO buddies than about America’s national security, as we now know thanks to Elon Musk and the folks at DOGE.

After the Xi Jinping government implemented further restrictions on its rare earth exports, I wrote another piece for the Daily Caller headlined, “What Should We Do About Rare Earth Minerals?” on April 15 of this year:

On April 15, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to investigate the national security risks of relying on imported critical minerals, including rare earths. America is home to significant known resources of both critical energy minerals like lithium and cobalt, as well as rare earth minerals. But the US government makes the permitting of mines to produce these known reserves near- impossible to achieve, choosing instead to rely on importing them from other countries. This is highly risky in a geopolitical sense given that the supply chains for these minerals are dominated by one country: China. (RELATED: DAVID BLACKMON: The Truth About Earth Day) Amid America’s rising cold war with China, the crucial point related to national security here does not relate to the production of these minerals, but to the refining and processing of them. While China does produce about 70% of global rare earths, it controls 90% of the world’s refining capacity for them, according to Statista. Thus, regardless of where these minerals are mined and produced, they’re almost always placed on a ship headed to China to be refined. Given that these minerals are integral to production of EVs, all forms of renewable energy, every electronic appliance and gadget manufactured today, and a wide array of military equipment and weapons systems, this over-reliance on China should have been dealt with long ago and is not a sustainable situation for the United States.

[End]

Three months later, the Pentagon entered into a deal in which it becomes a 15% owner in the MP Materials rare earth mining and processing operation in Southern California in a deal to secure some of the U.S. military’s needs.

Here’s part of what I wrote at Forbes about that one in a piece headlined, “The Pentagon’s Bold Move To Secure U.S. Rare Earth Mineral Needs”:

Acting on President Donald Trump’s April 15, 2025 executive order, which directed cabinet officials to take action to enhance U.S. energy security by lessening dependence on imports of rare earth minerals, the Pentagon now moved to secure a major ownership interest in America’s only operational rare earth mine. The U.S. Department of Defense, headed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, acquired a 15% position in the MP Materials mine, located adjacent to Interstate 15 in Southern California, making it the largest single shareholder in this critical national resource. MP Materials common stock spiked 54% on July 10 following the announcement. … The Pentagon maintains significant stores of these minerals for its own use, but restrictions on rare earth exports invoked by China in recent months could threaten to force a depletion in those inventories. An analysis posted on June 25 by S&P Global notes that those restrictions “led to a 32.1% year-over-year decline in US rare earth imports, highlighting mainland China’s dominance in supplying critical minerals.”

[End]

Obviously, this move was not a cure-all for the Pentagon’s needs, and does little to satisfy the massive rare earth needs of America’s renewable energy and tech sectors, including the rapidly expanding AI world in which the Trump administration wants America to become the dominant global power. Subsequent to that deal, the Trump people have locked in deals with other critical mineral and rare earth miners in the country, and sped the approval for new mines in Alaska and other states. But even with the effort to speed the permitting process, it will be years before any new mines or re-opened ones like the Stibnite mine in Idaho will supply meaningful volumes of these minerals that are crucial to our country’s national security.

As dire as the situation is in the United States, the EU and UK are in far worse shape, and Canada and Australia are also far more vulnerable despite their own incredible domestic mineral wealth. The Xi government sees this and knows the feckless leadership in those countries will be almost powerless to respond effectively to its latest aggression.

From a strategic, geopolitical perspective, we all must remember that about 90% of what we were taught in school about the origins of our first two world wars was nonsense that missed the true vital point. The leadup to both of those wars was far more about gaining control of crucial resources of oil, coal and other critical minerals of those ages than it was about politics or the assassination of some Archduke.

If you haven’t read it, now would be a good time for you to pick up a copy of Daniel Yergin’s fantastic book, “The Prize,” which is the finest history of the global oil and gas industry ever written. In it, Yergin details how almost every move Germany and Japan made in the run-up to the Second World War during 1937-1940 had the goal of securing crucial supplies of oil which those countries could not produce domestically.

It bears pointing out here that the moves we have seen the Trump government making related to securing supplies of rare earth and critical energy minerals for America’s military needs hold echoes of the actions Yergin’s book describes. What a troubling analogy that is.

Once you’ve finished “The Prize,” you’d be well advised to pick up Yergin’s third book published in 2020 titled, “The New Map.” In that book, Yergin displays impressive foresight, predicting Russia’s move into Ukraine and warning about both China’s aggressive moves on critical minerals and the national security threats they represent to the Western world.

Obviously, no one in the Biden administration ever read either book.

The magnitude of those threats rose exponentially on Friday with China’s mob-like move to invoke much tighter restrictions on exports of its rare earths and critical energy minerals, along with heavy restrictions on the ability of its client nations, like Bolivia, to export to western countries. It is international blackmail on the grandest scale in history. My friend Robert Bryce published an excellent piece detailing China’s moves at his own Substack on Friday morning.

President Trump responded late Friday by invoking a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese products, a move that will extract a heavy economic cost on the Chinese economy, and warned that he has other cards which could be played unless the Xi government relents:

Full text:

It has just been learned that China has taken an extraordinarily aggressive position on Trade in sending an extremely hostile letter to the World, stating that they were going to, effective November 1st, 2025, impose large scale Export Controls on virtually every product they make, and some not even made by them. This affects ALL Countries, without exception, and was obviously a plan devised by them years ago. It is absolutely unheard of in International Trade, and a moral disgrace in dealing with other Nations. Based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only for the U.S.A., and not other Nations who were similarly threatened, starting November 1st, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a Tariff of 100% on China, over and above any Tariff that they are currently paying. Also on November 1st, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software. It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is History. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

[End]

But, inside China, this could all be about much more than economics. Rumors have persisted for months that Xi himself may be in ill health and that his government is increasingly at odds with the Chinese military, which has a heavy desire to move ahead with the long-cherished goal of invading Taiwan to take control of its huge economy.

It is entirely possible that China’s crackdown on these crucial mineral supplies is a move to limit the ability of the U.S. and other western nations to effectively respond to such an incursion.

Make no mistake: A China invasion of Taiwan would carry the same implications as Germany’s invasion of Poland in September 1939. We all know what followed that event.

I have a bad feeling I will be writing much more on this topic in the coming days, weeks, months, and, God help us all, years to come.

That is all.