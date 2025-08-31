Yet another climate alarmist myth went boom on Saturday when Tyler Durden at ZeroHedge reported that China is not remotely giving up on its coal expansion ambitions. Matter of fact, thus far in 2025 the Xi government has accelerated the commissioning of new coal-fired power plants to a 9-year high.

Sure, China is also leading the world in building additional wind and solar and battery capacity, but, unlike the Western world outside of the Trump administration, the Chinese understand reality: Those intermittent, unreliable, weather-dependent generation sources are not replacements for 24/7 baseload generation powered by coal, natural gas and nuclear.

Unlike Germany, the UK, and Australia, the Xi government has zero interest in deindustrializing China’s economy and relegating his masses to lives of deprivation and poverty at the altar of the Global Church of Climate Alarm™. Quite the contrary, China is interesting in becoming surpassing the United States as the economic powerhouse of the world, and Xi understands that a big expansion of his coal fleet is the fastest, cheapest way to arrive at that goal.