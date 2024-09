[Note: Chris Martz is a must-follow on X, a meteorology student who has been driving climate alarmists nuts for the past year or so on that platform with posts questioning their prevailing narratives. He published the post below yesterday that is really astute and well worth taking a few moments to read.]

Full text:

Here are 10 fundamental questions that climate pant-soilers never answer.

โžŠ You claim that the Earth is overheating. That itโ€™s โ€œtoo hot.โ€ So, what is the correct global mean surface temperature (GMST) for life on Earth and why? ๐ŸŒก๏ธ

Please provide a numerical answer. Use units and round it to the nearest tenth of a degree Celsius. Then, explain why that value is ideal and cite evidence to justify your answer.

โž‹ What is the correct atmospheric COโ‚‚ level for life on Earth?

What is best to optimize our agricultural productivity? ๐ŸŒฝ

What COโ‚‚ level will make da weatha less scary? ๐ŸŒช๏ธ

Give your answer as an exact value as a mole fraction or volume percentage, and then explain why that value is ideal.

โžŒ What exactly makes COโ‚‚ โ€œpollutionโ€?

The EPA considers COโ‚‚ to be a pollutant, legally speaking, under the Clean Air Act, and their scientific justification is simply that, it โ€œโ€ฆ๐‘๐‘œ๐‘›๐‘ก๐‘Ÿ๐‘–๐‘๐‘ข๐‘ก๐‘’๐‘ ๐‘ก๐‘œ ๐‘”๐‘Ÿ๐‘’๐‘’๐‘›โ„Ž๐‘œ๐‘ข๐‘ ๐‘’ ๐‘”๐‘Ž๐‘ ๐‘๐‘œ๐‘™๐‘™๐‘ข๐‘ก๐‘–๐‘œ๐‘› ๐‘กโ„Ž๐‘Ž๐‘ก ๐‘กโ„Ž๐‘Ÿ๐‘’๐‘Ž๐‘ก๐‘’๐‘›๐‘ ๐‘๐‘ข๐‘๐‘™๐‘–๐‘ โ„Ž๐‘’๐‘Ž๐‘™๐‘กโ„Ž ๐‘Ž๐‘›๐‘‘ ๐‘ค๐‘’๐‘™๐‘“๐‘Ž๐‘Ÿ๐‘’.โ€

๐Ÿ”—https://epa.gov/climate-change/endangerment-and-cause-or-contribute-findings-greenhouse-gases-under-section-202a

Thatโ€™s pretty ambiguous.

Because by that measure, water vapor should also be classified as a โ€œpollutantโ€ because itโ€™s also a โ€œgreenhouse gasโ€ (GHG) โ€” itโ€™s also the most abundant and potent GHG; it absorbs a wider spectrum of IR wavelengths than COโ‚‚. ๐ŸŒˆ

So, what actually makes COโ‚‚ pollution?

โž Why are temperature departures from 1850-1900 climate conditions deemed as the human welfare control knob given that the overall human condition has never been better than it is today? How is was climate during the end of the Little Ice Age โ€” the coldest period in the last 10,000-years โ€” preferable to todayโ€™s? On what account was the weather more benign? By what measure? Be specific. Tell me how the climate was supposedly less dangerous in the 17-19th centuries.

โžŽ The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that President Biden signed into law in 2022 was popularized as the โ€œbiggest climate bill in history,โ€ but ever since the bill was signed, climate alarmists insist climate change has only gotten worse.

Why are we not seeing the bill work its magic? ๐ŸŽฉ ๐Ÿช„

๐Ÿ”—https://axios.com/2024/07/21/biden-legacy-election-2024

โž If we spend $75 trillion to decarbonize the economy by 2050, by how much will it reduce the GMST by the end of the century? Please provide your answer to the nearest tenth of a degree Celsius and show your calculations.

What does the perfect climate look like? How will we know when we get there? By what measure?

โž The estimated cost of net zero by the year 2050 in the U.S. is $75 trillion ($3 trillion per year), according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. ๐Ÿ’ฐ

๐Ÿ”—https://politico.com/news/2024/07/27/yellen-amazon-climate-change-00171522

Thatโ€™s a hefty price tag. ๐Ÿท๏ธ

And with ~260 million adult taxpayers, it would cost each of us $288,461.54 to get to โ€œnet zero emissionsโ€ by the target date. Thatโ€™s 3-6-yearsโ€™ worth of peoplesโ€™ salaries.

Are you willing to shell out that money, or do you just expect that everyone else will foot the bill for you? ๐Ÿค”

Secondly, if you donโ€™t know the answer to question six, then are we supposed to just spend that $75 trillion and see what happens? ๐Ÿคจ

โž‘ If โ€œcombating climate changeโ€ is a global concerted effort, why do China and India get a free pass to continue emitting carbon dioxide without bound?

โž’ Why are you so vehemently opposed to the deployment of nuclear power? It is the safest, most sustainable โ€œcarbon-freeโ€ energy technology and without the compliance regulations, isnโ€™t expensive when compared to solar PV and wind, which are inefficient, intermittent, costly add-ons to existing electricity generation sources.

โž“ If humans are a parasite to the Earth since we are destroying it, why then are you worried that climate change could wipe us all out? Wouldnโ€™t that be better for Earth? Why donโ€™t you be the change you want to see and โ€œnet zeroโ€ yourself?

I guarantee not one person will give me a coherent point-by-point answer.