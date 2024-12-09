[Note: Chris Martz is a meteorology major at Millersville University in Pennsylvania and a very talented writer/debater who posts on X. Much like Alex Epstein, Martz is a font of factual information about energy and climate issues who regularly attempts to engage climate alarmists in debate. Also like Epstein, the other side refuses to engage, knowing they cannot prevail in a battle of wits or facts with either man. Below is a post Martz published at X on Saturday. Enjoy.]

Share

Here are 10 questions climate activists refuse to answer.

➊ You claim that the Earth is overheating. You say it’s “too hot.” So, what is the correct global mean surface temperature (GMST) for life on Earth and why?

Please provide a numerical answer. Use units and round it to the nearest tenth of a degree Celsius. Then, explain why that value is ideal and cite evidence to justify your answer.

➋ What is the correct atmospheric CO₂ level for life on Earth?

What level optimizes our agricultural productivity?

What CO₂ level will make da weatha less scary? Give your answer as an exact value in a mole fraction or volume percentage, and then explain why that value is ideal.