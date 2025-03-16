[Note: Chris Martz, a meteorology student with a wealth of knowledge and rapier wit, is one of the best follows on X these days for those interested in energy and climate issues. In the post below, he chronicles some of the many predictions by climate alarmists over the decades about when exactly the Arctic will be “ice free.” Enjoy.]
Full Text of Martz’s post:
Get a load of this. 🤣
The Arctic will be ice-free by. . .
🎯 2000
🎯 2008
🎯 2012
🎯 2013
🎯 2016
🎯 2017
🎯 2018
🎯 2019
🎯 2020
and now,
🎯 2027
Granted, most of these were predictions made by individual scientists.
The CMIP5 and CMIP6 models project that the first September (the month with the NH sea ice minimum) with “ice-free” conditions in the Arctic (i.e., the monthly mean sea ice extent, SIE, falls below one million km²) will occur sometime in the 2040s, perhaps earlier than that.
🔗 https://nature.com/articles/s41467-023-38511-8
But, if I had to guess, that probably will not happen either.
As far as experts’ individual predictions themselves are concerned, instead of going back and reevaluating their flawed hypotheses, they just add another 5-10 years to their “ice-free” predictions and kick the can down the road in hopes that they’ll eventually be right.
Video clip:
[End]
Brilliant. And sadly accurate.
That is all.
He is definitely worth following. Bu wait, what about 2026 and 2028? No one predicted it would gone by either of those years?
If this guy is a meteorology student, he is taking a huge career risk with this stuff -- unless the tide is finally turning in academia. Let's hope it is.