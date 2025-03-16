[Note: Chris Martz, a meteorology student with a wealth of knowledge and rapier wit, is one of the best follows on X these days for those interested in energy and climate issues. In the post below, he chronicles some of the many predictions by climate alarmists over the decades about when exactly the Arctic will be “ice free.” Enjoy.]

Full Text of Martz’s post:

Get a load of this. 🤣

The Arctic will be ice-free by. . .

🎯 2000

🎯 2008

🎯 2012

🎯 2013

🎯 2016

🎯 2017

🎯 2018

🎯 2019

🎯 2020

and now,

🎯 2027

Granted, most of these were predictions made by individual scientists.

The CMIP5 and CMIP6 models project that the first September (the month with the NH sea ice minimum) with “ice-free” conditions in the Arctic (i.e., the monthly mean sea ice extent, SIE, falls below one million km²) will occur sometime in the 2040s, perhaps earlier than that.

🔗 https://nature.com/articles/s41467-023-38511-8

But, if I had to guess, that probably will not happen either.

As far as experts’ individual predictions themselves are concerned, instead of going back and reevaluating their flawed hypotheses, they just add another 5-10 years to their “ice-free” predictions and kick the can down the road in hopes that they’ll eventually be right.