Energy Secretary Chris Wright spoke to the annual CERAWeek conference in Houston Monday morning, and the media coverage of his remarks is something to behold.
Let’s start with a look at the competing headlines from the legacy media who covered the speech:
That’s really something, isn’t it? The unintentional hilarity gets even funnier when you realize that the first two headlines - one from Reuters and one from Yahoo! - apply to the exact same story published by Reuters.
You can’t make this stuff, you really can’t.
