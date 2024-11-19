Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright as Energy Secretary nominee is a real oddity in the history of the job: A Secretary of Energy who has spent a career in the energy business. While a few previous holders of the job have spent some time in energy, they’ve mainly come from the power generation or power provision sectors: Wright is the first nominee who comes out of the oil and gas sector, not surprising given President-elect Trump’s intentions to refocus policy on taking advantage of America’s massive energy minerals resources.

A Strategic, Innovative Thinker

The willingness to accept the job represents a big sacrifice on Wright’s part, illustrated by his submission of his resignation as CEO of Liberty Energy on Monday, effective once he is confirmed by the Senate. Having twice interviewed Wright for previous stories here at Forbes, it is evident Mr. Trump has chosen a nominee with a keen intellect and innovative mind to fill what seems destined to become a key post in the new administration. Simply put, no one understands energy and the importance of energy dominance to our country’s national security better than Wright, and it is no surprise that pretty much everyone who knows him well and has dealt with him in the business world responded positively to his nomination.