It seems safe to predict that Chris Wright is going to be a consistent newsmaker for the duration of his time as the nation’s Secretary of Energy. Wright has never shied away from public controversy related to energy and climate policies, and this past week brought a good example.

During an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday, Sec. Wright talked about the “all of the above” energy source philosophy he shares with President Trump, and emphasized that, when he says “all” energy sources, that is exactly what he means. In a direct 180-degree turn from the war on the nation’s domestic coal industry mounted by both Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, Wright told Bloomberg’s hosts the time has come to halt the closing of coal-fired power plants in the United States.

"Coal has been essential to the United States' energy system for over 100 years,” Wright said. “It's been the largest source of global electricity for nearly 100 years, and it will be for decades to come, so we need to be realistic about that.”