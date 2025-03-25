In an interview on Fox News Monday evening, Energy Secretary Chris Wright told host Mike Emanuel about the “unlimited” future demand for energy driven by advancing technologies, and slammed the Biden administration for its efforts in 2024 to damage the domestic LNG export business, which he considers “America’s greatest energy advantage.”

This man is a messaging dynamo unlike anyone we’ve ever seen in the Energy Secretary job. Always on point and always right on the facts, he has become the principal spokesman for sensible energy policies not just in the United States, but globally.

Below are clips from this interview, followed by transcripts for those who prefer to read.

