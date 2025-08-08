Energy Secretary Chris Wright, the most effective energy secretary in the job’s history, sat down with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Thursday morning for a wide-ranging 10-minute segment.

Share

Wright and Bartiromo first addressed the Trump/DOE plans to onshore supply chains for uranium and nuclear energy components which past presidents and, notably, one Secretary of State - Hillary Clinton - spent the last half century ceding to Russia and China.

After that, Wright touched on a number of topics, including the need for more gas and coal in power generation, efforts to speed up permitting, shutting down DOE and other bureaucratic attempts to ban gas stoves, shower heads, and other home appliances, and much more.